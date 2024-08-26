'The Lord is going to bring us through:' Church officials focus on future following overnight fire

BAKER— Church officials say Reformation Church in Baker is a total loss after an electrical malfunction in the attic caused the place of worship to go up in flames.

The fire sparked around 7:30 on Sunday night after the church hit record attendance at morning service, church officials said.

"It hurts you know, and the Lord's been good to us. We've been experiencing some growth, some families have been joining and this was kind of on an upward trajectory," senior pastor Rusty Reed said.

The church will be rebuilding for the third time in the last 11 years.

"We've been through a fire in 2013 in the back when a car ran through the building, and in 2016 we had water up to the middle of the windows and this is just another one of those things that the Lord is going to bring us through and we're looking forward to seeing what happens," Reed said.

It took less than an hour for crews to control the fire, but what was left was minimal.

"Our piano, our sound system, all of that looks like it was damaged," Reed said. "Looks to us everything in the main building is lost, we were able to get some of my books out but that's it."

Reed said he's thankful for the support of the community.

"Dozens of sister churches have reached out, people all across Facebook and Central, Greenwell Springs, and Baker, just everywhere," Reed said.

He said rebuilding the church is just superficial.

"We just look at it as an opportunity for the Lord to move and to work and he's never let us down and he never will," Reed said.

Sunday service changes will be announced later in the week.

Donations can be made to the church Venmo, on their Facebook page.