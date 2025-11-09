Latest Weather Blog
The LHSAA has released their playoff brackets. Many area teams are playing in the post season
BATON ROUGE - The regular season is over and the LHSAA has released their playoff brackets for the high school football playoffs. Many area teams are starting their road to the Superdome.
Here's a look at where Baton Rouge area teams fell heading into the post season:
Division I non-select
No. 25 Prairieville (5-5) at No. 8 Southside (8-2)
No. 28 Dutchtown (5-4) at No. 5 Central-B.R. (8-2)
No. 21 West Ouachita (6-4) at No. 12 East Ascension (7-3)
No. 20 Salmen (6-4) at No. 13 Zachary (6-3)
No. 4 Denham Springs (8-2), bye
No. 19 St. Amant (7-3) at No. 14 Ouachita Parish (6-4)
Division II non-select
No. 28 Livonia (4-6) at No. 5 Plaquemine (9-1)
No. 22 Bossier (4-6) at No. 11 West Feliciana (6-4)
No. 27 Albany (4-6) at No. 6 Brusly (9-1)
No. 23 Iota (4-6) at No. 10 Lutcher (6-4)
Division III non-select
No. 17 St. Helena (5-4) at No. 16 Avoyelles (6-4)
No. 3 St. James (8-2), bye
No. 27 Port Allen (3-7) at No. 6 Oak Grove (8-2)
No. 18 Westlake (6-4) at No. 15 Donaldsonville (7-3)
Division IV non-select
No. 27 Arcadia (3-7) at No. 6 North Iberville (8-2)
No. 26 Delcambre (5-5) at No. 7 East Feliciana (7-3)
No. 23 Northeast (5-5) at No. 10 Ferriday (7-3)
Division I select
No. 21 Liberty (6-4) at No. 12 Brother Martin (6-4)
No. 20 Captain Shreve (6-4) at No. 13 Hammond (7-3)
No. 4 Catholic-B.R. (8-2), bye
Division II select
No. 24 Loranger (4-6) at No. 9 St. Michael (7-3)
No. 5 Madison Prep (8-2), bye
No. 20 Istrouma (5-5) at No. 13 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (6-4)
No. 4 University (8-2), bye
No. 18 Belaire (5-5) at No. 15 Patrick Taylor (5-5)
Division III select
No. 17 D’Arbonne Woods (6-4) at No. 16 Parkview Baptist (5-5)
No. 24 Glen Oaks (3-7) at No. 9 Catholic-N.I. (8-2)
No. 5 Dunham (9-1), bye
No. 19 Pope John Paul II (5-5) at No. 14 Slaughter Community (7-3)
No. 18 De La Salle (4-6) at No. 15 Episcopal (5-5)
Division IV select
No. 17 Ascension Christian (6-4) at No. 16 Opelousas Catholic (6-4)
No. 5 Ascension Catholic (8-2), bye
No. 21 St. Mary’s (5-5) at No. 12 St. John (7-3)
No. 4 Catholic-P.C. (8-2), bye
No. 6 Ascension Episcopal (9-1), bye
No. 23 Central Catholic (3-7) at No. 10 Southern Lab (6-4)
