THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU running back JT Lindsey turns himself in to jail, officials confirm

Friday, August 08 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU running back JT Lindsey turned himself in to police custody Friday afternoon, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Jail records indicate Lindsey was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is a freshman and a former four-star recruit. 

WBRZ captured Lindsey being escorted to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 3:30 p.m.

LSU Athletics and school officials confirmed they are aware of the arrest and didn't have any comment "out of respect for the legal process."

