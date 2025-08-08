THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU running back JT Lindsey turns himself in to jail, officials confirm

BATON ROUGE - LSU running back JT Lindsey turned himself in to police custody Friday afternoon, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Jail records indicate Lindsey was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is a freshman and a former four-star recruit.

WBRZ captured Lindsey being escorted to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 3:30 p.m.

LSU Athletics and school officials confirmed they are aware of the arrest and didn't have any comment "out of respect for the legal process."