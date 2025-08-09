THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: LSU running back JT Lindsey surrenders to police

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back JT Lindsey surrendered himself to police custody Friday afternoon, officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Jail records indicate Lindsey was arrested for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. He is a freshman and a former four-star recruit.

Arrest documents said two people out of Alexandria, Shemell Jacobs and Keldrick Jordan, were suspects in a shooting death in May. Both he and Jordan were residing in Lindsey's apartment at Riverbend Hall, and Jacobs had Lindsey's LSU ID on him.

Investigators also said an associate of Lindsey was told by Lindsey that he knew they were wanted for murder.

Lindsey's attorney, Kris Perret, said Lindsey "is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him," and that he was "unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes, or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment."

"There are no allegations that JT Lindsey was in any way involved in, or in any way connected to the alleged crimes of the arrested individuals," Perret said.

WBRZ captured Lindsey being escorted to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison around 3:30 p.m.

LSU Athletics and school officials confirmed they are aware of the arrest and didn't have any comment "out of respect for the legal process."

Court records say Lindsay was released from the prison Friday night.

Read the full statement from Lindsey's attorney below:

"JT Lindsey has been arrested by campus police on allegations of “accessory after the fact”for allowing two individuals, ages 17 and 18, who unbeknownst to him, were wanted in Alexandria, to stay at his LSU apartment for a couple of nights beginning on or around July 24th.

It is alleged that the two individuals were wanted for crimes they are accused of committing in mid-May of 2025 in Alexandria, Louisiana.

There are no allegations that JT Lindsey was in any way involved in, or in any way connected to the alleged crimes of the arrested individuals.

Louisiana State Statute 14:25 states that “an accessory after the fact is any person who, after the commission of a felony, shall harbor, conceal, or aid the offender, knowing or having reasonable ground to believe that he has committed the felony, and with the intent that he may avoid or escape from arrest, trial, conviction, or punishment.”

JT Lindsey is adamant that he is innocent of any alleged criminal misconduct and any allegations of wrongdoing against him.

He is fully cooperating with authorities and looks forward to clearing his name as quickly as possible.

He was unaware that the individuals arrested had committed any crimes or that they had been accused of any crimes, or that they were wanted by the police for questioning when he allowed them to stay at his apartment.

Had he known that the individuals were accused of any crimes or wanted by the police, he would not have allowed them into his apartment or associated with them in any manner.

Furthermore, at no time did JT Lindsey do anything, nor take any actions, nor demonstrate any intent whatsoever to harbor, conceal or aid either of the accused and now arrested persons to avoid arrest, apprehension, trial, conviction or punishment for their crimes.

He is glad that these individuals were taken into custody by authorities without incident."