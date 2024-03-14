The Box goes bananas as the Savannah Bananas face the Party Animals at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The baseball playing internet icons, the Savannah Bananas, took over Alex Box Stadium Thursday evening.

The Bananas aren't a typical baseball team. They play 'banana ball', where everyone breaks out into choreographed dances every game.

A typical baseball game last three 3-4 hours, but the Banana's stay true to the name and split within 2 hours. To many fans, their untraditional style of play is very appealing.

"There's music going the whole time," Zack Phillips of the Savannah Bananas said. "It's always fun, always entertaining. I'd say there's never a dull moment in banana ball."

Don't get it twisted -- things can get wild and intense when they play.

"There's a lot of times where we're saying a few choice words and we're actually getting chirpy," says Phillips. "Then after the game, we're all like, 'Alright, we did that. We put on a great show,' and now we're back to being friends."

The game itself is still very serious and a winner is never determined before hand, but don't let that fool you, the players still know how to have a good time.

The Bananas will take on The Party Animals in a three-game series this weekend, and word is, they may even bring out the kilts for some St. Patrick's Day fun.