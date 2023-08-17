THC gummy produced at Southern University is the state's strongest on market

The first medical marijuana dispensary to be licensed in Louisiana is now selling the state's most potent THC gummy.

The 40 milligram chew from Ilera was launched Thursday in collaboration with Southern University Ag center.

"This is an excellent collaboration to have a higher education institution with a private entity both looking to achieve the same goal and that is to bring a good medicine to people who need it," said Dr. Orlando McMeans.

Ilera and Southern teamed up in 2018, creating the brand Ayo.

Chancellor Mcmeans got the distinct honor of naming this product 'O' My' .

Containing nearly twice the amount of THC as anything else on the market in Louisiana, the gummy packs a powerful therapeutic punch.

"Our average patient that comes here, they're usually looking for something to help with anxiety or to sleep better at night," said Capitol Wellness Solutions CEO Randy Mire. "The stronger ones like this can help with those situations as well, but it's mostly for patients who have severe chronic pain -- patients who would rather do this than opiates, or your cancer patients."

The gummy is only available at Capitol Wellness Solutions with a medical prescription.