Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway held at GEO Next Generation High School
BATON ROUGE — Thanksgiving is just a week away.
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hosted a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Thursday at GEO Next Generation High School as the holiday approached, giving free turkeys to families who may not be able to afford one.
