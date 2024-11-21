Latest Weather Blog
Thanksgiving meal giveaways being held in the capital area ahead of Turkey Day
Thanksgiving is Nov. 28, and if you're looking for a hot meal to enjoy on that day of thanks or in the days leading up to it, there are several meal drives and giveaways being hosted each day.
A full list of events is below. If you know of any event that is not listed, send its information, such as time and location, to news@wbrz.com.
Thursday, November 21
10 a.m. - 1900 Lobdell Boulevard, Baton Rouge: Turkey giveaway
11 a.m. - 5201 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge: Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
3 p.m. - 7202 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge: Turkey giveaway
Saturday, November 23
8 a.m. - 400 Ory Drive, Laplace: 600 turkeys to families in St. John the Baptist
10 a.m. - 4450 Mills Street, Zachary: 200 turkeys available, first come first served
Trending News
Tuesday, November 26
8 a.m. - 4643 Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge: Food distribution for clients of HOPE Ministries
12 p.m. - 4000 Gus Young Avenue, Baton Rouge: Turkey and trimmings, first-come first-served
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person dead after house fire off Napoleon Street
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in drug bust following two search warrants
-
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
-
Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge seeking sponsors for families in need this...
-
Ascension Parish: Cracks in historic Donaldsonville courthouse unrelated to pump project