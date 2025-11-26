Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Thanksgiving Best Bets: Turkey with a side of Football!
Hunter McCann has the Thanksgiving weekend Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL!
Thursday
NFL:
Packers @ Lions: Lions -2.5
Chiefs @ Cowboys: o52.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Ravens: Bengals +7.5
College Football:
Navy @ Memphis: Memphis -5.5
Friday
College Football:
Ole Miss @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Iowa @ Nebraska: u39.5 Total Points
Georgia @ Georgia Tech: Georgia -13.5
Boise State @ Utah State: o55.5 Total Points
Texas A&M @ Texas: Texas A&M -2.5
Arizona @ Arizona State: Arizona State ML
NFL:
Bears @ Eagles: Bears +7.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Saturday
College Football:
Utah @ Kansas: Utah -11.5
Miami @ Pitt: Miami -6.5
Ohio State @ Michigan: o44.5 Total Points
LSU @ Oklahoma: u37.5 Total Points
Vanderbilt @ Tennessee: Tennessee -2.5
Alabama @ Auburn: u48.5 Total Points
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Saints @ Dolphins: u42.5 Total Points
Texans @ Colts: Colts -3.5
Falcons @ Jets: Falcons -2.5
Jaguars @ Titans: Jaguars -6.5
Rams @ Panthers: Rams -10.5
Broncos @ Commanders: u43.5 Total Points
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
