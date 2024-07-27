Thank you for being a friend: 'Golden Girls' honored with cereal

Photo: People

A company known for making pop culture collectibles is paying homage to a beloved television show by turning it into a cereal.

TV fans can now buy a "Golden Girls" themed cereal by Funko. According to People, the multigrain loops are sold at Target stores as well as online locations including ToyWiz.com and Mercair.com.

The box shows Blanche, Dorthy, Sophia, and Rose in a cartoon fashion. Along with the blue loops, the cereal also comes with a collectible figurine inside.

According to the publication, there is a message for fans on the back of the box.

The message reads:

Hey Kids, remember what it was like to sit in front of the TV on Saturday morning and watch cartoons while eating your favorite cereal?! Well, Funko does! So we’re bringing back Saturday morning to kids of all ages with our new sugar toasted FunkO’s! And remember, always have Fun!

Reports say the cereal will be sold for a limited time.