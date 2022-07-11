93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas woman argues traffic ticket, cites recent Roe v. Wade ruling

3 hours 54 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, July 11 2022 Jul 11, 2022 July 11, 2022 9:03 AM July 11, 2022 in News
Source: CNN
By: Sarah Lawrence

TEXAS - A pregnant woman ticketed for using the high-occupancy vehicle lane is using the overturning of Roe v. Wade to argue that her unborn fetus counts as a person. 

Trending News

Watch her full interview with CNN here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days