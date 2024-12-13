Town of Livingston aldermen vote for proposed 2025 budget that will cut funds from police department

LIVINGSTON — The Town of Livingston Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 to approve their 2025 proposed budget plan Thursday night, which resulted in cuts to the police department as the town tries to cut in to a deficit.

The mayor, Jonathan Taylor, explained that the cuts had to happen because the police department has been reporting deficits for years. In 2024, the funding for the department was $678,600. The newly passed 2025 budget is $594,600, a 12% difference. Taylor said these changes are needed.

"The past 4 years with me as a mayor, the deficit has increased, and this year, it has increased exponentially to where we can't continue that trend," Taylor said.

The budget details that while the police department have not used all of their funds, their expenditures showed they are not generating enough to cover the gap. The Town of Livingston Police Department says they plan to continue doing the best they can within the adopted budget.

Lieutenant Blain Herring from the department released this statement on the cuts, saying he was disappointed and hurt because "elected officials have no regard for the safety of the citizens in this community."

"I am hurt at the fact I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving the people of this community," Herring said. "My family has sacrificed so much for them. Our current team officers are some of the most dedicated men I have ever served with. This budget cut of $84,000 will likely end in the layoff of an officer."

Herring believes that the cut was a result of the police department not generating enough traffic fine revenue, which has been ongoing for four years.

The town's alderman said if the funds start to trend upwards they would look into readjusting the budget.