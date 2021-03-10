Texas police chief says violating businesses' mask rules can still lead to arrests

Photo: CNBC

HOUSTON - Officials in Texas say patrons can still face charges for violating individual businesses' rules regarding face coverings despite the state lifting its statewide mask mandate.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told CNBC that business property rights mean Texans still need to follow private business owners' rules for mask-wearing.

“Our officers are well-versed on the laws, there’s something called ‘criminal trespass’ here in the state of Texas, and if a business asks an individual to wear the mask and they refuse to leave, they can be arrested for criminal trespass,” Acevedo said.

Texas' mask order officially lifts Wednesday after Governor Greg Abbott announced last week the state would effectively end its COVID-19 restrictions.

The chief said officers could also issue a criminal trespass warning banning them from the business for a year.