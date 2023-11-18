Texas man arrested for rape, attempted human trafficking at Baton Rouge motel

BATON ROUGE - A Texas man faces multiple charges after he allegedly raped and attempted to force a Texas woman into prostitution.



According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at a motel on Siegen Lane on October 12.

Arrest records say 24-year-old Brian Moore traveled with the 20-year-old victim and her friend from Texas to the motel. Upon arrival at the motel, the friend allegedly paid for a room to meet with a client while Moore and the victim waited in Moore's car.

The victim claims Moore then tried to force her into prostitution. When the victim refused and attempted to leave, Moore allegedly grabbed and slapped her.

Records say Moore then forced the victim into the backseat of the vehicle, where he hit her before forcibly ripping off her pants and raping her.



The victim told detectives that Moore told her to leave his car before taking her phone and $200. The victim went to a gas station, where she later encountered Moore. The victim asked Moore to give back her phone, money and items of clothing, but Moore allegedly refused before leaving.



Detectives say surveillance footage from the motel corroborated the victim's story. A sexual assault report also reflected sexual trauma and contusions on her body.

Detectives obtained the license plate of the vehicle through surveillance footage from the gas station. The victim then identified Moore through a photo lineup.

Moore was booked on charges of second degree rape, attempted human trafficking and theft.

Records also revealed the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Moore in March for felony pimping.