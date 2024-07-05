93°
Texas man arrested for operating drug lab out of Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA - A man on probation out of Texas was arrested during a routine compliance check at his residence in Tangipahoa Parish.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting a compliance check at 25-year-old Shawn Gray's residence early Wednesday morning. Upon deputies' arrival, they discovered multiple drugs and clandestine lab equipment.
Gray, of Beaumont, Texas, was living in the village of Tangipahoa while serving probation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading police.
Deputies seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana, multiple THC cartridges, cocaine, two weapons, and around $10,000 in fake currency.
Gray was arrested for multiple drug- and firearm-related charges.
