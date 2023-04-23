Latest Weather Blog
Texas man accused of rape in Baton Rouge arrested a year and a half after assault took place
BATON ROUGE - A Texas man who was accused of raping a woman after a night of drinking in 2021 was arrested on Sunday.
According to arrest documents, a woman woke up naked in a hotel room at the Embassy Suites along Constitution Avenue on Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:45 a.m. with no memory of how she got there.
Baton Rouge police officers met the victim at Our Lady of the Lake, where she told them that she went out drinking with Lee Poullard on Oct. 25. She said the two went to a bar and drank multiple alcoholic beverages and the next thing she remembered is waking up.
Officers said the victim submitted a rape kit that day, which was sent to the LSP Crime Lab.
On Nov. 2, officers interviewed Poullard. He confirmed that the two went out drinking, but said he brought the victim to his hotel room to "freshen up" and the two had no sexual contact.
Poullard, a resident of Spring, Texas, voluntarily provided DNA to the officers, which was also sent to the LSP Crime Lab.
On April 23, Poullard was arrested for third-degree rape and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Third-degree rape is committed when one party is under the influence and cannot legally consent to sexual intercourse.
