Texas governor loosens restrictions in first step to reopen state
AUSTIN, TX- Texas Governor Greg Abbott laid out his initial steps for reopening the state Friday, which include opening parks and retailers in a limited capacity.
According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott explained the initial plan during a news conference where he said the state's efforts to slow the spread of the virus were paying off.
"We're now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us," Abbott said. "We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus."
The governor announced a task force composed of state officials that will be charged will creating a plan to jumpstart the economy. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards launched a similar committee earlier this week.
Along with forming the task force, Abbott said he was also issuing an executive order allowing retailers to reopen April 24 for "retail-to-go" services, meaning employees can deliver goods to customers in the store's parking lot or to their homes. He's also loosening the restrictions on non-essential surgeries statewide and reopening state parks Monday, requiring visitors to obey social distancing guidelines.
The governor added that schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year.
