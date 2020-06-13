Texas Club to kick off indoor live entertainment with 'trial run concert' following COVID closures

BATON ROUGE- The Texas Club in Baton Rouge is just one of many businesses that are able to see the light at the end of the tunnel in "Phase Two" of Louisiana's reopening process.

The live music venue has arranged a "trial run concert" to kick off the beginning of being back in business.

Owner of the club, Mark Rogers, says while ideally, the club would reopen at 50% occupancy, this is a good first start.

But that won't be possible. If and when Parish County Line takes the stage on Saturday, the band will not see the typical crowd, which is over 1,000 people. Instead, no more than 250 people will be allowed inside.

The State Fire Marshal's Office met with the Texas Club early Friday, along with several other venues requesting consideration for permission to host live music events.

Phase Two of Louisiana's reopening plan includes live music in the list of things to resume, however, that only includes outdoor performances.

As of June 12, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's Office said they are doing their due diligence in partnership with LDH and the governor's office to explore the possibility of permitting live entertainment indoors.

"There has been no official approval to host any indoor live entertainment," SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said.

Under those circumstances, the bar is aiming to operate but under strict guidelines. Masks will be required inside of the venue and dancing will not be allowed within six feet of the stage. Concert goers are expected to practice social distancing and have their temperatures taken.

"We know the procedure that we need to follow and we plan to do that," Rogers said.

Tickets are already being sold for the concert online, despite state officials being uncertain of the idea.

Leader of the Parish County Line band, Derek Shipley, says it's been tough since the shutdown.

"We're actually making a little step to see if we can get all these musicians back to work and that's what we're working on right now," Shipley said.

The SFM, LDH, and the governor's office are all working to developing guidelines that will allow live entertainment indoors while achieving the best mitigation possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.