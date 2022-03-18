Texas A&M spoils SEC opener with 6-4 win over LSU

Texas A&M second baseman Austin Bost drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, lifting the Aggies to a 6-4 victory on Friday inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The power surge started early in the 2nd inning with back to back blasts from Dylan Rock and Ryan Targac off starter Ty Floyd who took the ball in replace of Friday night starter Blake Money who is still dealing with a right wrist injury.

Floyd lasted just two innings while allowing three runs on two hits.

A&M starter Nathan Dettmer tossed 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on five hits, but reliever Chris Cortez (3-1) picked up the win after throwing 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on no hits and three strikeouts.

A pair of errors from LSU allowed two more Aggies to cross the plate in the seventh, giving them a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers loaded the bases following Crews single, Jacob Berry walk and a Doughty hit-by-pitch. Designated hitter Brayden Jobert came to the plate and delivered an RBI on a fielder’s choice.