Terrebonne Parish deputies say man wanted for attempted murder may be hiding in Baton Rouge

HOUMA — Authorities are searching for a man accused of attempted murder, and they believe he may be hiding in Baton Rouge.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Tyaarian Zemar Keyjuan Queen, 20, of Thibodaux, is wanted on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal discharge of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality.

Deputies believe he fled Houma, where the alleged crimes happened, and is staying in Baton Rouge. He is approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said Queen is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Terrebonne deputies at 985-876-2500.