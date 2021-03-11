78°
Temporary lockdown of Central Middle School lifted
CENTRAL - Central Middle School, located on Sullivan Road in the community of Central, was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday (March 11) morning, before 9 a.m.
By 9:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted with personnel from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) deeming the building safe.
Officials said it all started with a prank call.
But after an investigation into the matter and a thorough search of the building, Sheriff's deputies confirmed that "nothing was located" and confirmed that the school was safe.
Authorities did not elaborate on details related to the prank call.
