78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Temporary lockdown of Central Middle School lifted

2 hours 18 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, March 11 2021 Mar 11, 2021 March 11, 2021 9:16 AM March 11, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Central Middle School Photo: Facebook

CENTRAL - Central Middle School, located on Sullivan Road in the community of Central, was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday (March 11) morning, before 9 a.m.

By 9:30 a.m., the lockdown was lifted with personnel from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) deeming the building safe.

Officials said it all started with a prank call. 

But after an investigation into the matter and a thorough search of the building, Sheriff's deputies confirmed that "nothing was located" and confirmed that the school was safe. 
Authorities did not elaborate on details related to the prank call. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days