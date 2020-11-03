Temperatures will steadily climb all week, chilly mornings remain

The Election Day forecast is clear and cool!

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Temperatures will remain in the 50s through the late morning. Keep that in mind if you are heading to the polls before work today. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Now with the time change, the warmest hour of the day is around 3 pm, then things will start to cool again. Temperatures will be back down in the low 60s and upper 50s in the late afternoon and early evening. Odds are, if you are standing around outside today, you may need a jacket. Skies will stay clear all day. Overnight, lows will be in the mid-40s.

Up next: Afternoon temperatures will slowly climb all week. The cold front that came through on Monday has dropped our temperatures below normal. Normal highs for this time of year are around 76 degrees. We will be back to normal by Thursday, and then temperatures will heat above normal over the weekend. Temperatures in the low 80s and afternoon rain chances will be back on Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Hurricane Eta continues to strengthen in the Caribbean as it approaches Nicaragua. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua today as a powerful Category 4 Hurricane. Then, this storm will move throughout Central America and it is likely to re-enter the Caribbean over the weekend. Some strengthening will be possible at that point, but that won’t be until the weekend. Click here to see the latest forecast cone. The WBRZ Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will keep you up to date with the latest information.

