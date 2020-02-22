Temperatures continue to slowly warm to end weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High clouds will slowly creep in from the west, but temperatures will still be rather chilly. Temperatures will be dropping into the 40s around 9 PM, with overnight lows near 42° with light winds out of the southeast. Another beautiful day in store for Sunday, as partly cloudy skies stay overhead. Highs will peak near 66° with light southeasterly winds. Clouds will continue to slowly increase through the evening ahead of incoming showers early in the workweek.

Up Next: Lundi and Mardi Gras showers, but then a much drier weather pattern will move in Wednesday and stay through the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

Showers will hold off through the remainder of the weekend, keeping conditions rather nice! Lundi and Mardi Gras however is looking to be quite wet. A low pressure system will press into Oklahoma and Southern Missouri early in the week, with the associated warm and cold front passing through our area Monday and early Tuesday. The good news is that instability will be rather limited, but there should be just enough atmospheric forcings to lead to a few thunderstorms. The timing is through the second half of Monday into Tuesday morning. The front will push into the Gulf overnight, but southwest upper-level winds will keep showers possible into Tuesday morning. Strong high pressure then slides in to dry us out and keep skies sunny into the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

