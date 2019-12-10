Teens allegedly stole guns, cash in burglary spree targeting multiple neighborhoods

DENHAM SPRINGS - Three accused of breaking into more than a dozen cars in neighborhoods near their own apartment were booked into jail.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says Cain Soileau, Calvin Cockerham and Sean Sattler, all 18 years old, are accused of targeting vehicles in several locations around Denham Springs. The burglars allegedly stole cash and firearms from inside the multiple cars.

The sheriff's office says deputies executed a search warrant Dec. 2 at an apartment where all three were said to be living on Magnolia Beach Road. Clothing found inside the apartment, along with other evidence, allegedly tied the three to 18 different vehicle burglaries.

The sheriff's office says the three targeted the following areas:

-Along Amite Church Rd.

-Along North River Rd.

-Along Magnolia Beach Rd.

-Maryland Subdivision

-Magnolia Farms Subdivision

-Acadiana Subdivision

Soileau is currently booked in the Livinston Parish jail. Cockerham and Sattler are both being held in the Tensas Parish jail.