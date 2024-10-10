Teenager shot, killed in Gonzales overnight; second teen arrested for murder

GONZALES - An 18-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old from Donaldsonville.

The Gonzales Police Department said its officers were called to an address on West Manfred, just off West Cornerview Street, shortly after 2 a.m. in response to a shooting. Officers found an 18-year-old with one gunshot wound on the scene, and she died from her injuries.

After an investigation, officers arrested 19-year-old Cortez Downs for one count of second-degree murder. They said the shooting happened when the two teens were visiting the home in Gonzales, but the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

The Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said the shooting appeared to be an isolated domestic incident.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact the GPD.