Teenager shot along Myrtle Avenue Monday evening

Monday, February 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was hurt in a shooting along Myrtle Avenue near Park Boulevard on Monday evening. 

Authorities said the teen was shot in the hand and is expected to be okay. The shooting happened shortly before 6:45 p.m. 

No more information was immediately available. 

