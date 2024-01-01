55°
Teenager killed, four others hurt in drive-by shooting New Year's Day
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was killed and four others were hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday.
Emergency officials said the five victims were found in different locations shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The teenager was found dead on Evangeline Street, where two other people were found shot. Another teenager was found shot on Victory Drive and an adult was found shot on Linden Street.
No more information was immediately available. WBRZ has asked BRPD about the shooting. We have not heard back.
