Louisiana welcomes 67 international teachers for foreign language immersion programs

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is welcoming 67 international educators to teach in public school language immersion classrooms across the state during the upcoming school year.

The Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) brought teachers in from France, Canada, Spain and Mexico. They were recruited through partnerships among CODOFIL, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), the Louisiana Consortium of Immersion Schools and international partners including the Consulate General of France in New Orleans and Spain's Ministry of Education.

In Louisiana's immersion programs, students learn core academic subjects in French or Spanish, helping them develop bilingual skills and gain a deeper appreciation for diverse cultures.

"Our language immersion programs are an investment in Louisiana's future. These talented educators help students become bilingual, expand their opportunities for success and strengthen the cultural traditions that have shaped our state for generations," said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

CODOFIL added that, for many of the teachers, the role is also a chance to experience Louisiana's Francophone heritage firsthand and build lasting connections with communities that continue to celebrate their linguistic and cultural traditions.

The teachers were officially welcomed during the International Associate Teacher Orientation in Baton Rouge, co-hosted by CODOFIL and the LDOE. The orientation is aimed at giving educators the resources, training and support they need before the school year starts.