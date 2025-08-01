Teenager arrested for multiple attempted murder charges after officers respond to shots fired

FRANKLIN - A teenager was arrested for attempted murder charges after deputies responded to a shots fired call on Monday.

The Franklin Police Department said 18-year-old Haven Williams was arrested Thursday after the call on Monday. Officers did not detail the shots fired incident, but said Williams was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

He was also booked for theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons and disturbing the peace.

Williams was also arrested on a warrant from April for hit and run driving, reckless operation and another warrant for failing to appear for one charge of simple battery.

He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.