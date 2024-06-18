Teenager arrested for allegedly trying to break into vape shop

LAPLACE - Deputies arrested a juvenile who allegedly tried to break into a vape shop.

Surveillance footage from early Saturday morning showed a juvenile trying to break through the glass front door of 420 Vape Shop in LaPlace. When deputies from the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office arrived, they saw the same juvenile leaving the area on a bike.

The teenage was arrested and booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility for violating a juvenile curfew, simple criminal damage to property, and simple burglary.