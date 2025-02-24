51°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager arrested for alleged possession of child, animal pornography
PONCHATOULA - A teenager was arrested for sexual abuse of animals and possessing pornography involving juveniles.
In early February, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about content uploaded online. The content included pornographic images of children under 13 and the sexual abuse of animals.
Investigators traced the images back to Carter Owens, 18, of Ponchatoula.
Trending News
Owens was taken into custody Feb. 14 and booked for two counts each of pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Fishing tournament to benefit LSU Bass Fishing Team
-
Teenager killed in crash with 18-wheeler Sunday morning identified
-
Federal workers confront mass confusion as Musk's deadline to list accomplishments looms
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Shenandoah
-
2une In Previews: Education as a Civil Right with Baton Rouge Alliance...
Sports Video
-
LSU starting pitching has been great through seven games
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...