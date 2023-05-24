Teenager accidentally shot on Sherwood Street Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old was wounded in a reportedly accidental shooting Tuesday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reports that the shooting happened on Sherwood Street shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and that the teenager was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The injury was non-life-threatening.

Multiple family members were home at the time when they heard a gunshot and the teenager exited the room with an injury.

Police officers said that one of the juvenile's friends was also in the home but fled following the gunshot.

This is a developing story.