Teenage troublemakers appear to be in charge of juvie jail: Another attempted jailbreak overnight

BATON ROUGE – Staff work in fear at the juvenile jail, worried renegade teens are planning another escape less than two weeks after a bloody jailbreak.

In early October, five teenagers – jailed on murder, attempted murder and robbery charges – overpowered guards with a shank and escaped the juvenile jail facility in East Baton Rouge near the airport. One of the five teenagers who escaped remained free and on the run as of Tuesday (October 26). The escape in early October involved Xavier Cade, a teenager facing murder charges who had been released from custody once before and was found to be in violation of his ankle monitor agreement.

Sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto Tuesday (October 26), Cade was behind another attempted escape this week.

Late Monday or early Tuesday, Cade, sources told WBRZ, punched one guard and targeted a female guard in an attempt to overpower security and steal keys. Guards had the keys hidden and were able to convince Cade to calm down and get back into his jail cell.

Sources said staff filed an incident report outlining the late-night attack. When asked by WBRZ Tuesday, the city-parish said such reports are not released because the reports are documents about juveniles.

In a statement about the situation, a city-parish spokesperson said "within any juvenile detention center there may be incidents requiring action whether youth to youth or staff to youth. We are not aware of any uncontrolled or unmanageable incident that occurred [at the facility] Monday evening, such as an escape or hospitalization."

