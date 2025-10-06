Teen taken to hospital after being struck by car along Gardere Lane

80°
BATON ROUGE — A teenager was struck by a car along Gardere Lane early Monday morning, officials said. 

Officials said that the 17-year-old was hit around 6:45 a.m. near the corner of Gardere and Pascagoula Drive. 

The teen was taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials added.

