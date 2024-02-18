Teen reported missing after meeting man through social media found; man arrested

Images via NOPD

UPDATE: The missing teen has been found and the 22-year-old man she met through social media has been arrested on charges of simple kidnapping. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison at 3:15 p.m. on July 12.





ORIGINAL:

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to with a man she met through social media.

Aniya Davis was last seen around 1:40 a.m. on July 12 when 22-year-old Rigoberto Usher picked Davis up from her home against the consent of her guardian.

Davis and Usher left in a white 2011 Dogde Charger with Louisiana license plate number WVC908.

Anyone with information about Aniya Davis or Rigoberto Usher please call NOPD Third District officers at 504-658-6030.