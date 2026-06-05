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Teen previously accused of robbing woman while holding her children at gunpoint arrested for murder
BATON ROUGE — A teenager who was previously wanted on armed robbery charges after he and his mother robbed a woman while holding her children at gunpoint was arrested for first-degree murder.
According to arrest records, 17-year-old Markell Rogers and his mother, Briauna Rogers, gave another woman a ride to her apartment on Autumn Blossom Avenue before allegedly beating the woman with a handgun and emptying her purse.
Briauna Rogers then allegedly held the women's children at gunpoint while demanding more money. She allegedly hit the woman in the head again with the gun, causing it to fire a shot, before she and her son fled.
Briauna Rogers was arrested on April 10 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
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Markell Rogers was arrested for a separate incident and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and armed robbery.
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