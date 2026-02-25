71°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen girl fatally shot in Hammond; 18-year-old booked on negligent homicide charges
HAMMOND — An 18-year-old was arrested on negligent homicide charges after a teen girl died in the hospital from a gunshot wound, Hammond Police said.
Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday and found a 14-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Detectives later identified Demontez Treyvon Robinson as a suspect.
According to police, Robinson was playing with a gun and the gun went off, with the bullet striking the teenage girl. Robinson then sped away from the area before being stopped by police.
Trending News
Robinson was arrested on one count of negligent homicide and booked into the Hammond City Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New bill seeks to introduce amendment to place a lifetime term limit...
-
Teen girl fatally shot in Hammond; 18-year-old booked on negligent homicide charges
-
Gonzales man sentenced to 25 years in prison after inappropriately touching young...
-
REDUCE YOUR RISK: Inside Stanley Black's journey from religious crusader to crusader...
-
2une In Previews: 'Name Your Seat Campaign' lets community become part of...