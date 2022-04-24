83°
Teen girl dead, two suspects arrested after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

1 day 3 hours 29 minutes ago Saturday, April 23 2022 Apr 23, 2022 April 23, 2022 10:53 AM April 23, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Joshua London (left) and Queriana Richard

BATON ROUGE - Two suspects were arrested after a shooting Friday at an apartment complex on Florida Boulevard that killed a teenage girl.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 17-year-old Alashia Collins was killed in the shooting. Joshua London, 23, and Queriana Richard, 20, were arrested for their involvement in her death.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard.

Collins was allegedly at the apartment complex for a fight. After the physical altercation, police say Collins was driving away from the scene when she was shot by London, who was in Richard's vehicle.

Collins was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died from her injuries, according to police.

Police announced Saturday morning that London and Richard were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. London was charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, and Richard was charged with obstruction of justice.

This is a developing story.

