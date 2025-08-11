Teen gets 'juvenile life' for 2023 killing of classmate at high school in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to killing a high school classmate and was sentenced to "juvenile life," meaning he will be incarcerated until age 21.

WBRZ was the only television station in the courtroom as Christopher Williams, who is now 16, admitted killing 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. Williams was also accused of injuring two other classmates with a Glock handgun with an extended magazine in September 2023 at St. Helena College & Career Academy.

Gordon's family said he was shot seven times.

On Monday, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

At the time of the killing, investigators said they believed bullying played a role in the violence.