Latest Weather Blog
Teen found after Troopers issue a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory
RED RIVER PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police Diamond Robertson has been located.
Hours ago Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday around 6 p.m.
Authorities needed assistance from the public in locating 14-year-old Diamond Robertson of Coushatta.
She was last seen by her family on Sunday morning at approximately 9 a.m.
Robertson is a black female, with medium length black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Diamond was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts and white “Fila” tennis shoes.
She was also last seen with her small dog, a Jack Russell Terrier.
Authorities believed the teenager was possibly traveling towards the area of Campti, LA.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday