Teen dead after shooting on Scotland Avenue, police say

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting on Scotland Avenue that killed a teenager Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Saturday morning that the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue.

Police say they found 17-year-old Markeith Franklin at the scene with several gunshot wounds. Franklin was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.