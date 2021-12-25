Teen charged in double stabbing at Zachary Walmart

ZACHARY - A juvenile is facing criminal charges after allegedly starting a fight inside a Walmart that left two teenagers stabbed.

A fight involving six people, ages 13 to 18, broke out before 6 p.m. Wednesday in the grocery section of the Zachary Walmart. Two of the teens were stabbed.

According to the Zachary Police Department, the fight started over a personal dispute between the aggressor and one of the victims.

Both victims were taken to a hospital along with the alleged instigator, who had cuts to his hands. One victim suffered minor injuries, and another had to undergo surgery for stab wounds.

Police Chief David McDavid said one teen is charged with two counts of aggravated second-degree battery at this time. Charges are possible for three others, pending the investigation.

The store temporarily closed following the incident and reopened Thursday morning.