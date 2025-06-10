73°
Teen battling terminal cancer recognized by Louisiana legislators, law enforcement
BATON ROUGE - Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, a teen who aspires to be a police officer and is battling terminal cancer, visited the State Capitol and Louisiana law enforcement on Tuesday.
The Louisiana Department of Health arranged the trip. Daniel and his father flew into Baton Rouge and were escorted to the Capitol, where he met State Police, National Guard members and the State Fire Marshal Bryan Adams.
After his meeting, DJ was recognized by members of the legislature.
"DJ has been through so much, so we felt this was an opportunity to show him around the State Capitol and introduce him to some of our agency heads. He’s such a strong person with incredible resilience and we wanted him to have a special day," LDH said.
