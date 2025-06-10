73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen battling terminal cancer recognized by Louisiana legislators, law enforcement

1 hour 25 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, June 10 2025 Jun 10, 2025 June 10, 2025 2:16 PM June 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, a teen who aspires to be a police officer and is battling terminal cancer, visited the State Capitol and Louisiana law enforcement on Tuesday.

The Louisiana Department of Health arranged the trip. Daniel and his father flew into Baton Rouge and were escorted to the Capitol, where he met State Police, National Guard members and the State Fire Marshal Bryan Adams. 

After his meeting, DJ was recognized by members of the legislature. 

Trending News

"DJ has been through so much, so we felt this was an opportunity to show him around the State Capitol and introduce him to some of our agency heads. He’s such a strong person with incredible resilience and we wanted him to have a special day," LDH said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days