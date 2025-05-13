Teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing car; police say accomplice left him injured on victim's porch

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a teen accused of a vehicle burglary that happened last week after he was brought to the hospital after his accomplice allegedly shot him.

Arrest documents say that 17-year-old Alijah Dyson was arrested Monday for an alleged car burglary that happened May 9.

Baton Rouge Police spoke to the vehicle's owner, who said his wife woke him up when she saw two people breaking into their car outside their home. The man then went outside to confront them when the two began shooting, police added. The car's owner was uninjured and went back inside to call police.

When officers arrived, they said they found Dyson on the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg.

While Dyson was in the hospital, BRPD says he confessed to burglarizing cars in the area with another man he called "Youngin." Dyson told officers that, while they were breaking into the car on May 9, he was standing watch and that the homeowner came out to confront them. Dyson said "Youngin" then started shooting and hit him in the leg. Dyson added that, while calling for medical attention, "Youngin" left him on the victim's porch.

Dyson was arrested for one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and illegal use of weapons.