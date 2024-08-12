Teen arrested connected to shooting in St. Mary Parish

BALDWIN— An unnamed teen is now in jail following a shooting last night in Baldwin.

On social media, the Baldwin Police Department said it was investigating a shooting off Tj Hatcherson Street just before 6 p.m.

About four hours later, Sheriff Anthony Gibson announced his officers arrested a teen suspect. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office also assisted with the arrest.

The victim was also not identified and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baldwin Police at (337) 923-4845.