Teen arrested, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a teen accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile.

On Wednesday, police were called to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault. During the investigation, authorities learned the young boy was assaulted by 19-year-old Jeremiah Hutchinson.

According to the arrest report, the child was assaulted multiple times between June 21 and June 23. Hutchinson was arrested Thursday.

During the booking process, authorities found a small bag of suspected marijuana in Hutchinson's pocket. Hutchinson was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of marijuana.