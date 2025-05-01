Teen accused of killing Broadmoor High classmate indicted on murder, obstruction of justice charges

Photo (L to R): Kyle Earthly Jr. and Jeremiah Howze

BATON ROUGE — An 18-year-old accused of killing a Broadmoor High senior in December was indicted on murder charges Thursday.

Jeremiah Howze was formally charged with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a machine gun after the Dec. 23 death of Kyle Earthly Jr.

According to Earthly's family, the Broadmoor student agreed to pick up his classmate Howze and bring him to Best Buy on Dec. 23. Earthly's family said that Howze took advantage of his classmate's kindness and killed him.

After he was arrested on Dec. 31, Howze posted a $150,000 bond. He was later returned to jail after the District Attorney's office said that Howze repeatedly violated house arrest restrictions.

Howze is due back in court for an arraignment on May 12.