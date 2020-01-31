Tech guru, Elon Musk, enters the music game, surprises fans by dropping an EDM track

Elon Musk in his studio Photo: Twitter

Engineer and technology entrepreneur, Elon Musk is now trying his hand at EDM music.

On Thursday, the internationally renowned founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla released an EDM music track.

Musk posted a SoundCloud link of a song titled "Don't Doubt ur Vibe to Twitter and changed his Twitter handle to "E 'D' M," as a nod to his new music venture.

Don’t Doubt ur Vibehttps://t.co/5FJNJXUxW0 — E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020

Musk also posted pictures of himself in the studio.

The tech billionaire's musical experiment is garnering mixed reactions.

Some social media users are pleased with his new venture, while others just think it's weird.

One of the greatest artists of my generation. Tru and powerful. ? https://t.co/md0LxtddOH — Héctor Trejo (Bully) (@HectorTrejo) January 31, 2020

Go to bed Elon ur drunk ?? https://t.co/9G7vl02yid — Anti-Hero (@LastmanOnFire) January 31, 2020

Still others have pointed out that he might have been inspired by his girlfriend, Grimes, who happens to be a musician.