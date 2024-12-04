Latest Weather Blog
Tech giant Meta announces Richland Parish as location for new $10 billion AI data center
RICHLAND PARISH - Wednesday, Governor Jeff Landry announced that Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta is establishing a new AI development center in north Louisiana.
The new center, which comes from a $10 billion investment, will result in 500 or more new direct jobs, more than 1,000 indirect jobs, and 5,000 construction jobs during its building.
LED expects the project, one of the largest private capital investments in the state’s history, to spark new economic activity and investments throughout northeast Louisiana as multiple industries benefit from the billions of dollars invested. Meta makes a concerted effort to source labor and materials locally, and partners with local schools and organizations to advance STEAM education and digital skills that can be used to compete in the digital workforce, read the press release from the governor's office.
Trending News
“This project is an example of what Louisiana can accomplish when economic development partners play offense rather than waiting for good projects to come to them,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Louisiana has been actively positioning itself as a hub for AI innovation, with plans to support startups, grow a skilled workforce, and shape forward-thinking policy. Meta’s historic investment is just the beginning of a bold strategy to drive economic growth through AI, expand and diversify the state’s tech sector, and prove to the world that when Louisiana says that we are ready to compete on the global stage, we mean business.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Foundation sponsoring adoption fees throughout December to help shelter pets go home...
-
Springfield residents celebrate with holiday cheer at Christmas parade
-
Century-old building to be renovated into an affordable housing unit
-
Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile
-
New state tax overhaul raises questions about costs
Sports Video
-
Three LSU Tigers plan to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal
-
LSU men's basketball defeats Florida State 85-75 in SEC/ACC Challenge
-
LSU OT Will Campbell declares for 2025 NFL draft
-
Southern is confident in their growth as a team as they head...
-
Southern defensive end Ckelby Givens named SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year