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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute

2 hours 50 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 4:38 AM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:15a: Accident in left lane in off ramp in Port Allen on I 10 WB off-ramp to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED

7a: Construction work in East Baton Rouge Parish on Florida Blvd WB at N Sherwood Forest Dr

7:30a: Stall in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB off-ramp to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A

7:15a: Accident in Gonzales on Airline Hwy SB at State Route 74

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