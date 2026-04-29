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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:15a: Accident in left lane in off ramp in Port Allen on I 10 WB off-ramp to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153; CLEARED
7a: Construction work in East Baton Rouge Parish on Florida Blvd WB at N Sherwood Forest Dr
7:30a: Stall in off ramp in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB off-ramp to Perkins Rd/Exit 157A
7:15a: Accident in Gonzales on Airline Hwy SB at State Route 74
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